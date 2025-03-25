Jennifer Lopez ends it all with Ben Affleck for THIS unexpected reason

Jennifer Lopez’s split from ex-husband Ben Affleck last year caught everyone off guard, leaving people wondering what exactly went wrong.

The unexpected news left fans reeling, as the couple’s high-profile divorce dominated headlines all over the world.

Fans were thrilled and excited when Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance back in 2021, leading to a whirlwind wedding in 2022. However, to celebrate their love, the couple even got matching tattoos as symbol of their commitment to each other.

Later on, things took unexpected turn when it was announced on August 21 last year that the both actors parted ways for good.

Although neither of them publicly discussed the details of their divorce, but Lopez opened up last year, admitting that the summer had been "so hard" for her, addressing the emotional toll on her mental well-being.

An insider revealed to DailyMail that the couple, who shares five kids, actually finalised their divorce papers a month before announcing the split, but they were waiting for the right moment to make it public.

According to court documents obtained by PageSix, Jennifer Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce request.

The close source further shared: "At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t."

Court documents obtained by the BBC revealed that the On The Floor hitmaker made the decision to legally end their marriage exactly two years after their second wedding ceremony in Georgia.