Blake Lively accused of creeping on fan after hotel encounter in Texas

Blake Lively, American actress who is currently embroiled in a heated legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, is now facing accusations of acting “paranoid” after a bizarre encounter with a fan in Texas.

A fan claimed that Lively followed them to their car after brief sighting at a hotel, sparking some serious drama.

Houston resident Kaitlyn Cooper opened up to the DailyMail, sharing a string of weird encounters with Lively at The Hotel 1928 in Waco on March 8.

However, the woman said that the meetings got stranger as they went on, leaving her feeling uneasy about the actress’s actions.

Cooper was at the hotel with her mom when staff mentioned a high-profile guest was staying there.

After enjoying a meal there at the hotel restaurant, some server reportedly spilled the beans that the VIP guest was Blake Lively.

That evening, However, Cooper said that she spotted Lively in the hotel lobby and she began filming her quietly to show her friends. “She looked at us. I believe she spotted us [filming her],” the woman revealed.

Cooper said things took an unexpected turn in the next morning while she was loading her car. She claimed Lively approached her with her phone raised, as if she were recording.

“I looked up, and see [Lively]. She’s got her phone up. Out of instinct, I just said ‘hi’ back, because what do you say?” Cooper said. “She circled my car and aimed the camera toward the licence plate,” she continued.

Furthermore, Blake Lively has just finished promoting her new film sequel movie Another Simple Favor at the SXSW festival.