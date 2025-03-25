Taylour Paige-Angulo expecting first child with husband Rivington Starchild

Taylour Paige-Angulo is expecting her first child with husband Rivington Starchild.

The Magazine Dreams actress, 34, revealed her baby bump at Essence's Black Women In Hollywood Awards on February 27.

A video posted on TikTok by photographer Joshua Williams showed Paige-Angulo chatting with Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, with her baby bump on display.

She made the news Instagram official on March 24, sharing a photo of herself in a white dress that highlighted her bump, without a caption.

Paige-Angulo and Starchild tied the knot on October 5, 2022, which was also her birthday.

After the wedding, she wrote excitedly on Instagram, "Head up chest out!!!!!!! ROLLIN IN PEACE!!!!!!! Yesterday was the greatest day of my life. God is real. God is the greatest."

Recently, Paige-Angulo opened up about her struggles with endometriosis, which went undiagnosed for 20 years. She shared an emotional Instagram post in honour of Endometriosis Awareness Month, featuring photos of her scars.

In her caption, she described endometriosis as a "lifelong journey of healing."

"A really violent illness that went undiagnosed for 20 years but caused me so much agony and turmoil. Finally had surgery fall of 2023," she wrote.

"The pain would make me see stars. Throwing up every month. Sometimes couldn’t drive."

She added, "So many women are going THROUGH it okay. Be gentle with us. I am so grateful for what I’ve been able to turn around in myself over the last few years.”