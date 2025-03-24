Princess Eugenie sends clear message to King Charles

Princess Eugenie has taken a decisive step amid Prince Andrew and King Charles III's alleged feud over royal lodge.

The Princess of York, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday with a heartwarming tribute from her mother, travelled to royal lodge to be with her father Prince Andrew.

Despite divorcing in 1996, the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson still reside together at the luxury 30-room mansion at Windsor. Andrew signed a 75-year lease in 2003 to acquire access to the Crown Estate property.

Eugenie seemingly sent a clear message to the King, who reportedly wants Andrew to leave the royal lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage (Harry and Meghan's former royal residence), by celebrating her big day with Andrew and Ferguson at home.

A picture reveals Eugenie's adorable nickname as she's photographed with a cake, bearing the playful name "Eugie Boogie" in icing.

Eugenie's mom Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, also posted a carousel of images showing precious family moments throughout her youngest daughter's life.

Among the touching photographs was a sweet throwback, featuring a young Eugenie walking hand-in-hand with mum Ferguson and her older sister Princess Beatrice.

The trio were clad in matching outfits and beaming with joy in the carefree childhood snapshot.