Seth Rogen's new comedy show has deep connection with 'The Office'

'The Studio' is set to premiere on March 26

Seth Rogen is all set to bring out an amazing comedy series this year for his fans.

Titled as The Studio, the forthcoming show is going to air this week on Apple TV+

Rogen will be seen playing the role of an executive named Matt Remick, who has been assigned to lead the fictional Continental Studios after some major changes take place in the film industry.

During an interview, the 42-year-old spoke about the upcoming show and revealed that it has a very strong connection hit series, The Office.

According to Seth, the makers took the bosses dynamic from the 2005 American sitcom.

In conversation with The Guardian, the Superbad star said, “We talked a lot about The Office, which I love, and how the boss is the most tragic figure on the show.”

He further added, “Just because you’re at the top of the power structure, it doesn’t mean you’re less relatable or funny.”

As per Rogen, the creators took great care of the fact that the viewers could relate to the series.

Slated to release on March 26, The Studio also features Catherine O’ Hara, Chase Sui Wonders and Bryan Cranston.