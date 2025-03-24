Lily Allen embraces fresh start after husband David Harbour's cheating scandal

Lily Allen, who earlier caught her husband David Harbour on a celebrity dating app, stepped out in London just as whispers of an alleged affair involving her husband David Harbour started making waves.

The 39-year-old singer, known for her bold personality, appeared calm despite of the ongoing wild rumours surrounding her marriage with (now ex-husband) David.

Lily turned heads in cheetah-print leggings and boots from D&G SKIMS as she spotted unfazed. The singer was seen at a Budget Car Rental, driving off in her white Mercedes.

The pop star married the Stranger Things actor back in 2020, and they settled in Brooklyn New York, with two daughters from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper.

After dismissing speculations about the trouble in paradise earlier, Lily and David officially ended their marriage at the end of last year.

For the unversed, the music sensation has finally decided to make her way back to music after stepping away for seven years. She reunited with a Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin to work on much-anticipated album.

Greg has played huge part in Allen's success at her early stage, helping her with creating hits like Smile, The Fear and Somewhere Only We Know.

However, sources revealed that Lily Allen is still under contract with BMG, which is a deal she signed over four years ago.