Dua Lipa sparks new fan demand after ‘rush’ performance with Troye Sivan

Dua Lipa fans can't get enough following her epic live performance with Troye Sivan, leaving their admirers wanting more.

After sharing the stage with the Australian singer during her Radical Optisim tour concert in Melbourne, the Levitating singer posted a carousel of photos and videos from behind the scenes of her show.

"Night 4 in Melbourne!!!!! Unreal night!!! Saturday night energy had us so good [red heart emoji]," she wrote in the caption before wrapping it with full battery emojis. "thank you to my bb @troyesivan for joining me on stage last night TOO MUCH FUN!!!"

While some fans expressed excitement and rave over Lipa and Sivan’s Rush rendition, others anticipated the Physical remix release.

"Troye x Dua – the collab we been beggin’ for!" remarked one fan.

"I feel The Rush... ADDICTED TO YOUR TOUCH!!! Now Drop The Physical REMIX!!!!!!!" demanded a second.

"Okay now drop the Physical remix on all platforms PLEASE it’s a need," urged another with a series of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, some deemed the pair as "iconic," "power duo," "Favs" and "You 2 slayed so hard."

Notably, the comments section was flooded with such requests after Sivan and Lipa handed a USB to a fan during the show and asked them to leak their song.