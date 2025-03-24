Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis confuse rumour believers with Roman holiday

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in Rome

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis aren’t letting the rumour mill get to them!

The Hollywood couple, who recently found themselves caught in swirling speculation about their marriage, were spotted enjoying a dreamy Roman vacation with their two children, Wyatt, 10, and Dmitri, 8.

Instead of addressing the buzz, the duo let their actions do the talking—strolling hand in hand through the Italian capital, tossing coins into the Trevi Fountain, and even sharing a kiss, making it clear they’re as solid as ever.

Dressed casually but stylishly for their sightseeing adventure, Kutcher and Kunis embraced full-on tourist mode, as seen in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

They snapped family photos on the cobblestone streets, soaked in the historic charm of Rome’s city center, and marveled at the breathtaking Pantheon.

At one point, Kutcher took on full dad mode, hoisting little Dmitri onto his shoulders as they navigated the lively streets, while Wyatt eagerly took in the sights. The family made the most of their day, enjoying the warm Mediterranean atmosphere and indulging in one of the world’s most romantic destinations.

Speculation about the couple’s marriage surfaced in September, with whispers that their relationship had hit a rough patch following Kutcher’s alleged ties to embattled rapper Diddy.

However, the rumors were swiftly dismissed as “ridiculous and false.”

Now, with these latest snapshots of their Roman getaway, the That ‘70s Show alums appear to be sending a clear message, their love story is still going strong.

If tossing a coin into the Trevi Fountain really does guarantee a return to Rome, we might just see Ashton and Mila back in the Eternal City for another romantic escape soon!