Rihanna hints at wedding plans with major 'sparkly' clue

Rihanna takes internet by storm with latest update

Rihanna has sparked engagement rumours after being spotted with a huge diamond ring following a dinner outing with friends.

The Diamonds hitmaker, who shares two sons, RZA and Riot with her beau, A$AP Rocky, was seen outside the luxurious Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, on Friday, March 21.

In the viral image, the R&B singer wore a brown button-up shirt underneath a black suit jacket, paired with baggy jeans.

Additionally, she donned a navy blue Yankees cap, a clutch purse, and a pair of Nike sneakers.

The photograph that took the internet by storm was a close-up of the sparkling diamond ring on the 37-year-old singer’s left hand.

During an exclusive interview with GQ in 2021, the American rapper revealed his relationship with the Fenty Beauty mogul.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”

The couple made their first red carpet appearance at the Met Gala in September 2021.

For the unversed, a source recently revealed that the Barbadian singer has plans to organise her wedding ceremony in her native country, Barbados.