Rihanna, A$AP eager to tie the knot soon after felony assault case

Rihanna is eager to tie the knot with A$AP Rocky after the rapper won the felony assault case last month.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the couple all set to take a step ahead in their relationship.

“Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are on cloud nine following the not guilty verdict and they’re eager to the happy news with a wedding, sooner rather than later,” said an insider.

The source revealed that the Umbrella hit-maker planned to organise this wedding ceremony in Barbados

“They’ve talked about August, but that would mean things would need to move quickly, so it will likely be toward the end of the year,” explained an insider.

The source further said that Rihanna “wants a three-day event, if not longer, in order for them to really celebrate and also make it worthwhile for guests to fly out”.

“They have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig,” said an insider.

The source noted, “The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends.”

Meanwhile, another insider added that the couple's two sons would have “a role in the wedding ceremony”.