Ed Sheeran urges UK government for music education funding

Ed Sheeran has recently called out for immediate, long-term funding of music education in the UK in an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the UK government.

In the letter, the Shape of You hit-maker along with other 600 music artists including Harry Styles, Elton John, Stormzy, Robert Plant and Eric Clapton, demanded for a £250m UK music education package this spring to repair “decades of dismantling music”.

The musician said, “As an industry, we bring in £7.6bn into the UK economy, yet the next generation is not there to take the reins.”

“We are writing collectively as artists, civil society and industry, appealing to your personal belief in music and the promise of opportunity for all under Labour,” stated Ed while sharing reference of the latest report in the letter.

In 2017, Ed reportedly appeared alongside fellow artists such as Harry and Sam Smith in the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s (IFPI) global top 10, while Dua Lipa beat titans including Beyonce and Taylor Swift to become Spotify’s most-streamed female artist.

“Learning an instrument and getting up on stage – whether in school or a community club – is now a luxury not every child can afford,” it further said.

Ed added, “The time to act is now. State schools – which educate 93 per cent of the country’s children – have seen a 21 per cent decrease in music provision.”

Interestingly, the musician mentioned recent speeches from Brit Award-winning artists Ezra Collective and Myles Smith, who both called for better music funding at the 2025 ceremony this month.

Meanwhile, Ed also cited culture secretary Lisa Nandy’s 10-point plan for the music industry, which she announced in January.