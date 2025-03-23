Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission about Sarah Ferguson's cancer

Princess Beatrice finally addressed the early birth of her and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, in a new article.

Writing for Vogue Magazine, the Princess of York opened up about the challenges she faced during her pregnancy and delivery.

Notably, Beatrice gave a nod to her mother Sarah Ferguson, who is battling cancer, while revealing her mission to start a conversation around women’s health.

She wrote, "Preterm birth affects so many families, leaving them faced with the very same challenges I found myself confronting."

Prince Andrew's daughter shared that during the difficult phase of her life, she engaged in conversations related to health problems in women with family, friends and even other mums at the school gates.

The mother-of-two stated that she has partnered with one of my oldest friends, Alice Naylor-Leyland for a meaningful project to raise awareness about health problems faced by women.

"Maybe it’s to do with getting a little older, and hopefully a little wiser – or maybe it’s something to do with my mother’s breast and skin cancer diagnosis last year – but for me, nothing feels more vital than facilitating the necessary research into the health challenges that women face daily," Beatrice further said.