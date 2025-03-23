Prince William sets plans in motion for Prince George’s big inheritance

Prince William is determined leave a significant impact with his tenure and wants to set a prime example for the next generation to follow.

Much like his father, King Charles, the Prince of Wales is a strong advocate about sustainability and protecting the environment for their children and the generations that follow.

William, who is the next in line to the throne, took over the Duchy of Cornwall in September 2022, following the accession of his father King Charles to the throne. Following William, his first-born, Prince George will be set to inherit the expansive property.

However, before the duchy is passed down by William has been making big changes since he received the property, seemingly setting an example for his children to follow.

Charles’ vision was to create a “thriving mixed-use community with homes, shops, offices, cafes/restaurants and leisure opportunities all within walkable neighbourhoods”. Meanwhile, his son is taking it a step ahead and modernising it.

He has plans to build homes for the homeless and a review of renewable energy, despite ongoing criticism about the estate’s practices and the monarchy's financial practices. William has also ordered a major review of renewable energy of the property and has agreed to end feudal restrictions on land ownership in parts of his hereditary.

Once William becomes king, George will be taking over the estate, spanning 135,000 acres, which includes the development of the Nansledan Estate in Cornwall, located in one of Britain's most renowned party towns - Newquay.