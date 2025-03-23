Prince Harry, Meghan release emotional statement: ‘unimaginable loss’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are parents to Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, issued a statement to mark a poignant milestone regarding children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who founded the Archewell Foundation to continue with charity work after stepping down from their senior royal positions in 2020, launched an important initiative to prevent future loss and harm to children from online world.

On the occasion of World Storytelling Day the foundation was “honoured” and “proud” to highlight member of The Parents’ Network, Joann Bogard, “who has harnessed the power of storytelling as a way to push for change”.

The Sussexes acknowledged the Joann’s “unimaginable loss” of her son, Mason and how he became dedicated to the movement and a “fierce advocate for protecting families across the U.S. from the dangers of online harm”.

“Last week, Joann was honoured at The Organization for Social Media Safety’s (OFSMS) 2025 Gala,” the statement read. “Joann worked tirelessly to see Mason’s Education Act passed in the state of Indiana, which mandates digital safety curriculum in schools across the state.”

A fellow member of The Parents’ Network shared, “Joann’s strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable loss is truly inspiring. It takes an incredible amount of courage to share such a personal, heartbreaking experience in hopes of helping others. Her efforts to protect her son and her willingness to speak out about the dangers of social media highlight the challenges that all parents face in this digital age.”

The Sussexes added, “We congratulate Joann on being recognised as The Parents’ Network continues to work alongside her towards a safer world online.”