Kendall and Kylie Jenner leave rift behind in new BTS video

Kendall Jenner just treated fans to a rare behind-the-scenes moment with her sister Kylie, showing that their recent drama is clearly behind them.

The gorgeous sisters Kendall and Kylie had fans talking after a tense moment in a recent The Kardashians episode, but their latest video shows they’re on good terms now.

The x-lover of Bad Bunny gave fans a peek behind the scenes on Instagram Saturday, showing her and Kylie all smiles and closer than ever as they filmed a promo for the show with Kourtney, Kim and Khloe.

Looking stunning, Kendall wowed in a strapless black gown, while Kylie matched her in a stylish strappy dress.

The 29-year-old star then addressed the camera, saying, "We’re on set today shooting our new promo. We’re so excited to be here, it’s gonna be fun."

However, Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend then chimed in, "Like old times,' prompting Kendall to smile and agree, 'I was just thinking that."

Seemingly the sisters have moved past their viral rift, which started when Kendall didn’t agree with Kylie’s choice of words to describe herself on the show.