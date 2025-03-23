Snow White star Rachel Zegler covers up as film tanks at box office

Rachel Zegler wows fans with surprising social media update

Rachel Zegler recently reminisced and thrilled her fans by sharing a throwback picture of herself dressed as Snow White.

The American actress, who garnered recognition for her role in the family/fantasy film, showcased her admiration for the Disney character on Saturday, March 22.

Taking to her Instagram, the 23-year-old star shared a carousel of photos, donning the iconic fairytale princess’ costume both in 2004 and now, along with a heartfelt caption.

Alongside the images, the I Feel Pretty singer penned, “2004 to NOW — dreams really do come true. Snow White is now in theaters!”

In addition, the latest picture shared by the American celebrity on her social media is from the set of the 2025 film.

This comes on the heels of backlash from her fans, who criticised her for backtracking on her comments about the 1937 Disney character.

During an exclusive conversation with Good Morning America on Thursday, Zegler expressed honour in starring in the Disney remake.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, she said, “It was the honor of a lifetime. I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that. This one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan."

Gushing with pride, the West Side Story actress further added, “To get to bring her to life in such a unique way and such a special way, it's just a beautiful opportunity, and I'm very honored.”

Zegler had previously criticised the original Snow White film, saying, "There's a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird."

For the unversed, the 2025 film is a controversial $270 remake that has been receiving awful reviews.