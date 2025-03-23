Selena Gomez subtly nods to Taylor Swift on new album

Taylor Swift gets a reference on Selena Gomez’s new album

Taylor Swift seemingly got a mention in her close pal Selena Gomez’s new album, I Said I Love You First.

The 32-year-old singer and actress released her first collaborative album with fiancé, Benny Blanco on Friday, March 21st and fans think a track is in direct reference to Swift’s hit song, All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

In the song called Younger and Hotter Than Me, Gomez sings about seeing your ex with someone younger, “We’re not gettin’ any younger/ But your girlfriends seem to.”

The lyric parallels to Swift’s song, which goes, “And I was never good at tellin’ jokes, but the punch line goes/ ‘I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.’”

This comes after the Only Murders In The Building star discussed the storytelling in the album in a joint interview with Blanco at Spotify’s Countdown To....

Gomez explained that the album isn’t only inspired by their personal relationship, but with other connections and experiences in their lives.

“I would like to say most of this album has nothing to do with what everyone may go to,” she said.

“And I think it’s important for me to say that because I’ve evolved so much, and I have experienced life with new people. I’ve had to go through transitions with friends and lose people in my life and gain new people, and I’ve had a whole new life forever so it’s up for whatever people want but to me it was about both of our pasts and our history and also just inspired by friends and relationships, like some songs were actually meant [to be] about friendships in my life.”

This comes after the 14-time-Grammy winner gushed about Gomez’s album on Instagram, “I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH, OH MY GODDDDDDD,” Swift wrote.