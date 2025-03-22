Justin Bieber claps back at ex Selena Gomez with new look

Justin Bieber seemingly hit back at ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, debuting his new look after she "shaded" him in her latest album, I Said I Love You First.

Ditching his usual contrasting clothes and dishevelled appearance, Justin made a new fashion statement during his latest outing with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

In the middle of all the troubled marriage rumours and Justin’s alleged drug usage, the couple, who welcomed their first baby Jack Blues, in August 2024, took some time off from all the chaos and parenting duties to spend some quality time together.

On Friday, March 21, the Baby hitmaker was seen heading to Sushi Park in West Hollywood with the Rhode Beauty mogul.

The two opted for a casual look for their outing. The Stay singer wore an oversized white shirt paired with black baggy pants and white shoes.

Notably, for the rare date with his wife, he appeared clean-shaven following his recent video, which concerned fans. In the clip, which shows him smoking a blunt, he has a moustache.

Meanwhile, Hailey, 28, looks relaxed in a tan jacket over a white tank top and low-rise black pants.

Shortly after photos from the pair’s outing made rounds on social media, his fans noticed his fine look, with some starting a discussion over Reddit, saying, "He looks better than ever to me."

"He’s aging, but it’s just making him look finer," they added. "Looking good!!!" another fan remarked.

"His most decent look in months. I think this kind of look like casual capsule wardrobe but yet loose suits him," added a third fan.

After the Never Say Never singer stepped out in bizarre outfits, looking hollow-eyed, his fresh look excited fans worldwide, with some theorising that it was a response to Selena, 32.

She released an album on Friday with her fiance, Benny Blanco. Following the release, fans were quick to reveal the hidden messages behind the lyrics, which were not from the recently engaged couple’s love story but references to Justin.

Some eagle-eyed fans are convinced that the track, How Does It Feel to be Forgotten, was targeted toward the Sorry singer.

Among other lyrics, one from the song goes, "You’re so embarrassing / Go cry when no one’s watchin’ / I can’t imagine it / How does it feel to be forgotten (Ah), forgotten? (Ah-ah)."