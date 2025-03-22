Will Smith remember co-star James Avery in emotional Las Vegas tribute

Will Smith paid an emotional tribute to his The Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star James Avery during his latest concert on March 20.

Avery played uncle Phil in the TV show in a portion of the series.

According to TMZ, the Aladdin star appeared to get emotional seemingly wiping his face with a towel as he performed cover of Apache while videos of Avery played in the background.

Smith performed several other classics like Gettin' Jiggy Wit it, Men in Black, Miami and Wild Wild West. He also played a cover of Tom Jones' 1965 classic It's Not Unusual, per Setlist.fm.

Earlier this month, Smith delight his fans by announcing that his first full-length album in 20 years, Based on a True Story will be released on Friday, March 28. He dropped his last LP, Lost and Found, in March 2005.

In an Instagram post featuring album cover and release date, he wrote, "It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album Based on a True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all."

For the unversed, the album will also include previously released singles like Work of Art, which features his son Jaden Smith and Russ, Tantrum, featuring Joyner Lucas and You Can Make It, which Will performed at the 2024 BET Awards.