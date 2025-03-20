Kim Kardashian stops North from meeting Andrew Tate

Kim Kardashian is fighting tooth and nail to protect her daughter, North West, from toxic masculinity.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, March 19, that the Kardashians star abruptly shortened her daughter’s visit to father Kanye West after getting a tip that Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, would also be there.

The SKIMS founder took the action of removing her eldest daughter from Bianca Censori husband’s care after security guards informed her that the Tate brothers, who are facing charges including rape and human trafficking, were on their way.

Just as Kardashian, 44, is desperately doing everything she can to shield her four kids, North, 11, eight-year-old Saint, six-year-old Chicago, and five-year-old Psalm, from Kanye’s close friend and disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, she wants her little ones to stay away from Andrew, 38, and his younger brother Tristan, 36.

For the unversed, In 2022, the brothers were arrested in Romania and were later charged with creating a criminal organisation for sexually exploiting women. In addition, they have also been accused of several crimes in the US and the UK.

However, the controversial brothers denied the slew of allegations and recently returned to America as the travel ban was lifted.