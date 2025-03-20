Taylor Swift gets under fire for recent controversial move

Taylor Swift sparks controversy with elitist gesture amid Blake Lively drama

Taylor Swift, who is keeping under cover since she returned from her tropical vacation, sparked outrageous controversy.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has allegedly been using private jets as her vehicle of choice for minimum distances.

According to a viral video circulating over internet, the Anti-Hero hitmaker recently took a 40 seconds flight from Los Angeles to Santa Monica.

Critics jumped to bash the Grammy winner for the waste of fuel and potential environmental hazard the micro flight would’ve caused.

Responding to the heated conversation, Swift’s security team shut down the tracking of her private jet use. They argued that the information could become a potential threat to her safety.

This comes after Swift was named to be one of the highest CO2 emitters with her private jet.

The Eras Tour performer’s Falcon jets spent 364 hours in the air in 2023, which amounted to a magnanimous 1,216 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, according to aviation tracker JetSpy, as per The Associated Press. The same amount is produced by 81 average U.S. households per year.

This controversy adds to the drama Swift is surrounded in, with her friend Blake Lively.

Lively accused her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, of harassing her on set and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.