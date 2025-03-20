Bella Ramsey ‘hates’ calling Pedro Pascal by his first name

'The Last of Us' season 2 is set to release on April 13, 2025

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey has returned to the screens with the second season of their hit show, The Last of Us.

Based on the video game franchise, the American series is a post-apocalyptic drama created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, backed by HBO.

The TV series is set in the backdrop of an post global pandemic era that destroys civilization, leaving a hardened survivor, who takes charged of 14-year-old girl.

In a recent promotional interview, Bella spoke about her friendship with veteran star Pedro.

In conversation to British Vogue, 21-year-old revealed that she does not like calling the 49-year-old by his name. She has saved his number in her phone with a special name.

The Games of Throne star has Pascal’s number saved in her contact list by the name ‘Pedge’.

“I hate calling him Pedro. It feels so formal”, she added.

The Gladiator II actor also shared his experience of working with Ramsey. “Bella is a soul partner at work and in life. [They’re] the most empathetic actor I’ve worked with.”

Season 2 of The Last of Us is set to premiere on HBO Max on April 13, 2025.