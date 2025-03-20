Cassie reacts to Kanye West defending her ex Diddy, blaming her

Kanye defended his pal Diddy in a since-deleted tweet

Cassie is firing back after Kanye West took aim at her and defended her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The singer, who rose to fame during her 10-year abusive relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, reposted Playboi Carti’s message telling Kanye to “STFU.”

Carti, 27, originally shared the blunt post on X, which was then picked up by The Shade Room. Cassie, 38, reshared the message on her Instagram Stories, seemingly siding with Carti amid Kanye’s inflammatory comments.

West, 47, recently defended Cassie’s ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, while accusing her of extortion.

“SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF? CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK,” he wrote in a since-deleted post per People magazine

The Donda artist also stirred further outrage by writing that both he and Carti “beat women” before questioning why Diddy, 55, was being singled out. Carti was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in 2022, though he was later released on bond.

Cassie dated Diddy on and off for over a decade before filing a lawsuit in 2023, accusing him of rape and domestic violence. The case was settled a day later, though Diddy continues to face serious legal troubles.

The music mogul remains in jail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, with his trial set for May.