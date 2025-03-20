Ellen Pompeo shares her experience with ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Shonda Rhimes

Ellen Pompeo has recently revealed her working experience with Shonda Rhimes as a boss of Grey’s Anatomy series.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on March 19, the actress, who played Meredith Grey in ABC hit show, opened up the best quality of Shonda as a boss.

Ellen said that she’s an “extraordinary” person when it comes to taking care of her subordinates.

The actress recalled the time when she was pregnant, so Shonda celebrated the news with bells and confetti.

While praising series creator, Ellen mentioned that Shonda tried to make it easy for her during the show.

“She wrote scenes in a way that I only have to work one day a week,” stated the actress while speaking of her pregnancy.

“Shonda really celebrates women going on a fertility journey,” remarked the 55-year-old.

For the unversed, the production company decided to celebrate Grey’s Anatomy’s 20th anniversary this year.

To note, Ellen also made headlines when she became the highest-paid actress in a TV drama when she signed a deal that would earn her $20 million a season.

However, the actress talked about her fight for equal pay in her 2018 Hollywood Reporter cover story.

Patrick Dempsey was reportedly making more than her and therefore she demanded to be paid the same amount at the time.

Prior to asking for money, Ellen disclosed that she went to Shonda to let her know her plans to do so.

“I asked Shonda first…I said to her, ‘I’m gonna go in and ask for this much. Are you cool with that?’ Just because I don’t wanna be disrespectful to her, I don’t wanna come off crazy, and I wanna let her know what moves I’m making, because I do respect her,’” said the actress.

Ellen added, “Shonda was like, ‘Yeah, no one’s gonna give it to you, you have to ask for it.’ And so once I got her blessing to go ahead and do what I wanted to do, then I said to my team, ‘I’m okay with that.’”