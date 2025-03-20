Justin Bieber becoming his own worst enemy

Justin Bieber’s loved ones have recently expressed their frustration over his erratic behaviour

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Justin absolutely loves messing with people and getting a reaction.”

“He was doing this way back in his Selena Gomez days and the immaturity of it drove her crazy,” explained an insider.

However, the source noted that Justin was calmed down after he married Hailey and there didn’t seem “to have the same need to stir up trouble for attention”.

“But lately he’s totally backsliding into those old patterns,” revealed an insider.

Interestingly, the Baby hit-maker began posting cryptic statements that sparked rumoura of drug and impending divorce from Hailey.

After the birth of his first child, Jack Blues Bieber, August 2024, Justin reportedly appeared “disheveled in public” and made his friends worried for the singer’s well-being.

The source pointed out that Justin is “pushing people’s buttons on purpose, though no one is quite sure why, if it’s just the pressure he’s under right now and his way of coping or what”.

The fact is “everyone in his world is sick of it,” according to an insider.

Although Justin rep denied his drug use, the source mentioned that his fans “are concerned, and yet he’s going on-line and putting up strange videos that have the world questioning the state of his health”.

“It’s just beyond immature and very frustrating for everyone in his life, because they’re trying to protect him and once again, he’s acting like his own worst enemy,” added an insider.