Christina Applegate reveals getting hospitalized over 30 times amid MS battle

Christina Applegate in multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate reflected on the pain she has been enduring amid multiple sclerosis battle.

The actor got real about the struggles of living with multiple sclerosis (MS), revealing that she has been hospitalized more than 30 times due to severe gastrointestinal issues.

During the one-year anniversary episode of her MesSy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the Married… with Children star responded to a listener who shared their experience of dealing with daily vomiting and diarrhea.

“This is really important because for three years, since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain that is unimaginable,” Applegate, 53, shared on Tuesday’s episode.

Despite undergoing extensive testing—including numerous CT scans—doctors have struggled to pinpoint the exact cause of her symptoms.

However, Applegate recently came across a potential explanation.

“Now, maybe this isn’t what’s happening, but I’m just gonna tell you this: Talk to your doctor about motility issues, OK? Because one of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs — not completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs,” she explained.

The Dead to Me actress then got candid about how her body reacts in ways she never expected.

“I’m gonna be really honest, if I have to poop, I puke. And when I puke, I get all the pain, and then all the things happen,” she shared, describing the bizarre bodily response as a chaotic “fight club” between her organs.

“So, there’s this really horrible argument,” she added. “It’s like everyone’s fighting with each other.”

However, despite these severe symptoms, doctors have told her that they may not be directly related to her MS.

That hasn’t stopped Applegate from pushing for answers, though. She revealed she has a colonoscopy scheduled and plans to have a “big conversation” with her medical team.

“There’s gotta be a correlation here,” she said, determined to get to the root of the problem.

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in early 2021.

In a March 2024 interview with People, she shared another harsh reality of her condition, revealing that she now wears diapers “because you probably can’t get to the bathroom in time.”

Her openness about the daily challenges of MS has continued to spark important conversations, proving once again that Applegate isn’t afraid to speak her truth—no matter how messy it gets.