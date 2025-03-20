Kylie Jenner turns heads with 'bold' school run look

Kylie Jenner shares rare glimpse into everyday look, sparking fury among fans

Kylie Jenner sparks concern among fans after sharing a rare glimpse into her everyday look, which she wears to pick up her kids from school.

The 27-year-old reality star, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with her former partner Travis Scott, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, March 18, to share a promotional video for her clothing line Khy’s latest collaboration with Poster Girl.

During an exclusive Q&A session, Kylie donned one of the gorgeous cherry red latex dresses as she discussed her new fashion collection.

In response to a question inquiring about her favourite aspect of the collection, Kylie enthused, "Probably the way that it makes me feel.

"It's our s**iest collection yet. We have the best latex and the reason I fell in love with the Poster Girl dresses is because I love how thin and comfortable our latex is so it makes me happy."

However, her response sparked widespread attention, dividing the internet with her casual remark that she'd happily wear the look to pick up her kids from school.

The makeup mogul explained, "I would wear this outfit to the club. I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school. I would wear this outfit to take business meetings.”

One fan commented, "To pick up my kids from school is crazy! When I even do my makeup and hair the moms be looking at me all CRAZY! Haha!"

Another chimed in, adding, "The school must be in the house cause who gonna pick up kids wearing some damn latex!"