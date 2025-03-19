Rachel Zegler reveals Ariana Grande's 'kind' gesture amid 'Snow White' drama

Rachel Zegler received massive backlash over her comments about the classic fairytale

Rachel Zegler is finding support in Hollywood from some unexpected places.

The Snow White star opened up in her cover story for Allure about the women who have lifted her up throughout her career, including the pop icon herself: Ariana Grande.

“She reached out to me — kind of apropos of nothing — and was like, ‘If you need anything, I am here,’” Zegler, 23, shared.

“She is so deeply kind. She has gone through so much in the public eye, and I have always really, really admired her courage in the face of all of that," she added.

Zegler also credits The Good Place star Jameela Jamil as a major influence, calling her a “big sister” and admiring her fearless nature. “I love that she has no regrets about being outspoken, about being strong-willed and strong-minded,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude for her Shazam! Fury of the Gods co-stars Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, calling them her “keepers” in the industry.

Despite the cutthroat nature of Hollywood, Zegler rejects the idea that women should be pitted against each other.

“We’re often told that other women have to be your competition, and I don’t subscribe to that,” she said. Instead, she believes in championing her peers. “So the second that there’s any intimidation or competition, just put on 'Girl, so confusing’ by Charli XCX and talk it out.”

As for Snow White, Zegler acknowledges the conversations around her casting but insists talent — not tradition — earned her the role. “They saw something. Something they could invest in for the future.”