Demi Lovato recreates famous Disney trend from child star days

Demi Lovato shares nostalgic throwback at Disneyland

Demi Lovato admitted that she is still a Disney kid at heart, as she shared a sweet video of herself at Disneyland.

The 32-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram and TikTok to share the video clip where she is recreating her “Disney knees” from Camp Rock at various parts of Disneyland, on Tuesday, March 18th.

The former Disney star set her Camp Rock song, This Is Me, in the background of the video, in which she did the same dance pose in the past.

The video featured Lovato pretending to hold a microphone as she bent her head down, stuck her other hand in the air and shook her inverted knees to the beat. The singer performed the same dance in sequence in the video.

“Couldn’t go to Disney without doing the dis-knees,” the Sorry Not Sorry songstress wrote in the caption.

“forreal," fellow Disney alum Olivia Rodrigo wrote in the comments, while one fan added, "the most iconic thing ever."

“Disney knees” has been a microtrend on TikTok, where fans highlighted how the dance move had become the signature move of their favourite Disney stars.

Previously talking about the popular dance move, Lovato told Teen Vogue, “I bust out into these, like these knees. That’s the only way I can describe it ... I love that people still remember it."