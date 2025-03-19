Demi Lovato takes fans on trip down memory lane with disney-inspired style

Demi Lovato wows fans with 'nostalgic' gesture

Demi Lovato is taking her fans on a nostalgic trip as she shares a video of her iconic Disney knees move.

The Let It Go singer, who garnered recognition for her 2014 song, recreated her dance pose from Camp Rock on Wednesday, March 19.

Taking to her Instagram, the 32-year-old star shared a hilarious TikTok video of herself striking her famous dance pose in various parts of Disneyland, along with an entertaining caption.

Expressing excitement, the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker penned, “Couldn’t go to Disney without doing the dis-knees.”

In addition, the video was set to Lovato’s hit song This Is Me from the 2008 film.

In the famous video, the American celebrity was seen pretending to hold a microphone while raising her arm and tilting her head down.

The Fourth in America actress was praised by fans in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “the most iconic thing ever.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney star, couldn’t resist joining in and commented, “forreal”.

During an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue last year, Lovato opened up about her iconic dance move in the musical film.

Speaking to the outlet, she said, “I bust out into these, like these knees. That’s the only way I can describe it ... I love that people still remember it.”