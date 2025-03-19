Amanda Seyfried reflects on bitter experience from childhood modelling days

Amanda Seyfried shares bitter experience from childhood modelling days

Amanda Seyfried has recently reflected on her insecurity during her childhood modelling days.

In a Vogue Beauty Secrets video released on March 18, the Mamma Mia actress recalled the time she hid in the bathroom at one of her shoots to apply mascara in secret.

“Everybody was so pretty and I was just so awkward, and I had braces at one point,” said the 38-year-old.

Amanda stated, “I remember going to the bathroom and putting mascara on — because no one was putting mascara on me because I was a kid, and I felt ugly.”

For the unversed, the Dear John actress was at a shoot for the child and teen store Limited Too (which became defunct in 2009 and eventually merged with Justice) with other child models — including Leighton Meester, who she mentioned in the video.

Amanda pointed out, “That poor little girl. 'Cause I look back at these pictures [and] they're so beautiful.”

“Like, we all looked so happy and youthful, and it goes to show, like, the pressure we put on ourselves at such a young age,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the video, the Mean Girls actress opened up about pressures after becoming a mother.

“My role as a mother is just, like, to pay attention to what my eight-year-old girl especially is going through, because she's older, and I just want to make sure she feels protected and she feels beautiful,” explained Amanda.

The actress added, “It doesn't have to do with the length or colour of your eyelashes or eyebrows, it's more about us and less about what the world is seeing.”