Robert De Niro opens about handling 'toddler' daughter at the age of 81

'Zero Day' starring Robert De Niro is streaming on Netflix

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro not only has responsibility as a senior actor but also has to make sure he fulfills all his father duties at the age of 81.

Niro, who is already a dad to seven children, welcomed a baby girl in April 2023 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Amid all his busy work schedules, The Intern star still makes it work when it comes to parenting her toddler daughter.

Robert admitted that he is doing okay as her little girl is entering the toddler phase. He even watches preschool TV shows with her as part of the parenting.

"I’m okay. I watch these children’s shows, toddler shows… ‘The Wiggles,’ ‘Ms. Rachel,’ ‘Blippy,’ and there are others… especially ‘The Wiggles’ at this point”, added the Heat actor while talking to Extra.

The versatile Hollywood actor also shared that his baby also visited the sets of Zero Day with his girlfriend while he was shooting for the show last year.

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, revealed that he is an early riser and he spend his mornings watching Ms Rachel with his 19-months-old infant.

Robert, 81, is currently seen in Netflix’s political thriller series based on six episodes.