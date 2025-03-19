Prince Harry, Meghan take one step forward to make peace with King Charles

King Charles takes one step forward to make peace with Prince Harry, Meghan

King Charles is in favour of welcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace as they plan to relocate to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly making efforts to buy a property in the UK to it their temporary base in order to reconnect with families.

Closer Magazine reported that the Montecito couple aims to build broken bridges with the royals and also wants to grow a relationship with the late Princess Diana's family, the Spencers after the verdict of Harry's security case in the UK.

The source claimed that there "won’t be a reunion with the royal family," but the pair might be able to make a place in King Charles' heart once again.

"There have been concerns raised about how the family dynamic will be affected by the news that the Sussexes are looking for a home in the UK," an insider said.

The report stated, "So, while rebuilding a relationship with the King will be an ongoing focus, that won’t include other members of the family."

Notably, Princess Catherine is not in favour of Harry and Meghan's return as the future Queen believes that the Duchess was "almost intent on destroying the royals and she won’t let that happen again."