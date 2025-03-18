Adam Sandler stuns fans with exciting 'Happy Gilmore 2' update

Adam Sandler wows fans with surprising update

Happy Gilmore 2 has thrilled fans as it recently teased Adam Sandler’s return to the comedy/sport film.

Netflix launched a new trailer for the upcoming installment of the 1996 film on Tuesday, March 18.

The Punch-Drunk Love actor, who garnered recognition for his dramatic role in the 2002 project, is set to reprise his iconic character as Happy Gilmore in the most-awaited sequel.

The American actor, who stars as a golfer in the film, is seen donning his signature Boston Bruins hockey jersey in the trailer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Grown Ups star shared the film’s teaser along with an enthusiastic caption.

Expressing excitement, he penned, “Hope you all have fun and thanks for all the great times.”

During an exclusive interview on The Dan Patrick Show in December, the Independent Spirit Award winner hinted at the upcoming project, saying, “We’ve got a lot of good s--- — I mean good stuff — and we just want to make sure that it all comes together and keeps it going from start to finish, and that’s the goal.”

Speaking to the outlet, he added, "We’ll see. We’re definitely nervous, but we feel some sort of confidence.”

Happy Gilmore 2, set to release in July 2025, is directed by Kyle Newacheck.

The upcoming project features a star-studded cast, including Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Paige Spiranic.

For the unversed, Netflix has kept plot details under wraps by sharing a cryptic caption, “Happy Gilmore returns!”