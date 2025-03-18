Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal's 'Materialists': Trailer out now

Dakota Johnson gets caught up in love triangle in new film

The much-anticipated romantic comedy Materialists trailer has been officially released.

Directed by Academy Award nominee filmmaker Celine Song, the forthcoming film is set to bring together some extremely talented set of actors including Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Earlier today, production company A24 dropped the captivating trailer along with a caption that read, “Some people just want more.”

The teaser showcases how the lucrative matchmaker ends up being caught up in a love triangle between her ex-boyfriend and wealthy attractive man which eventually threatens her clients.

The movie is set to hit the American Film Market in the fall, where it was listed among the most-demanded projects. The credit for its demand goes to the director Song and obviously, to the amazing star cast.

Yesterday, the makers dropped the first official poster of the forthcoming rom com featuring the three actors.

Materialists is slated to hit theatres on June 13, 2025.

See Trailer:



