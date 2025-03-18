Dwayne Johnson shares honest reaction to Moana 2’s global success

Dwayne Johnson has recently shared his honest reaction to Moana 2’s global success.

On March 18, the Red Notice actor took to Instagram and posted a video, thanking Disney team after the movie made billions of dollars over the last weekend.

“Thank you so much for your incredible talent and your commitment,” said the 52-year-old.

The Jungle Cruise star stated, “Moana’s story resonated with the world…There’s a lot of noise in the world but there’s a lot of good stuff and it’s hard for our young girls and boys to kind of see beyond what’s in front of them.”

“This global embrace of Polynesian culture and his moana universe we have created, it’s something very special,” remarked The Rock.

In the caption, Dwayne wrote, “Surprising Disney Animation with a BIG MAUI CHEE HOOO in my slippahs and more importantly, giving this entire animation team a MASSIVE THANK YOU!”

“I’ve had the privilege of working with these insanely talented and cool people across all Disney animation over the years and now recently with MOANA 2,” mentioned the Fast X star.

Dwayne further said, “The success of MOANA 2 was beyond our wildest dreams, but the most gratifying part of our Moana journey was inspiring young people - and adults too - to go beyond the reef and always have the courage to reach for more out of this crazy thing we call life.”

In the end, Dwayne added, “I’m a lucky guy to get to work with this Disney team and grateful to be a part of building our Moana universe.”