Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni battle 'intensifies' with documentary announcement

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni heated legal battle turns drastic turn

A new documentary, He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni, exploring the highly publicized legal battle between the It Ends with Us co-stars is up for public.

The 90-minute released program, based on highly publicised produced by ITN Productions, examines the allegations of sexual misconduct and defamation that have been exchanged between Lively and Baldoni.

Ian Russell, head of international at ITN Productions, said: "Produced by ITN's transatlantic team, this special is a timely and in-depth telling of the Hollywood story which has captured the global zeitgeist."

Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor at 5, added: "This story has captivated the world, perpetuated by social media, which is still gaining momentum. It feels really pertinent for us as a channel to be making this film within the context of '#Me Too'."

The documentary synopsis states: "Four months after the film's release, Lively stunned Hollywood with a legal complaint, alleging Baldoni engaged in sexual misconduct on set... But Baldoni denied the allegations, and soon responded with a $400 million countersuit."

A condensed version of the documentary, "In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni," will air in the US on March 31. Both parties have strongly denied each other's allegations.