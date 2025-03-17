Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds look 'unfazed' about legal battle with Baldoni

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds look happier than ever amid Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who are currently embroiled in a heated legal war against It Ends with Us star and director Justin Bladoni, look happier than ever in a recent picture the couple dropped.

The couple looks happy and at ease, with Ryan in his cosy striped jumper and blue Wrexham lager beanie while Blake can be seen leaning on his shoulder, giving major couple goals.

Their sweet moment came while the It Ends with Us actress is in the middle of a legal fight with her co-star. She accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation, claims he denies, and the case has drawn a lot of public attention.

However, Lively has been busy hyping up her new movie Another Simple Favor, but the legal firestorm has stolen the spotlight.

The film premiered at SXSW, but critics haven’t been too kind about the current situation.

The Hollywood Reporter called the movie “silly and sometimes trying,” while Variety wasn’t impressed either, dubbing it “samey-sameness” that “drags on.”

Adding to the buzz, rumours of tension between Blake and co-star Anna Kendrick have been swirling as well but Lively has stayed quiet.