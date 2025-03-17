Bill Maher calls out 'Anora' for using racy woke terms

Bill Maher has recently lashed out at Hollywood for using woke term for prostitution after Anora won five Oscars.

The television host and comedian opened up about the shift in terminology after Anora release in a recent episode of Real Time With Bill Maher.

“Wow, three weeks ago it was a bunch of hoes and now it's a sex community? If it's such an important liberal cause, why didn't you do it 10 years ago or 20 or in 1975?” asked the 69-year-old.

Bill further said, “A few years ago, the New York Post ran a story about a paramedic who couldn’t make ends meet and so started an OnlyFans to pay her bills, and then got publicly shamed for it.”

The host went on, “We’re saying sex work is work. It’s kind of like saying slavery is work, strictly speaking. But is that really the message we want to be sending?”

Bill also opened up that how Anora became director’s fifth movie about sex workers.

“Anora is a good one. It’s a great movie. So is Sean Baker’s other movie about a sex worker, Tangerine, and his other movie about a sex worker, Red Rocket, and his other movie about a sex worker, Starlet, and his other movie about a sex worker, The Florida Project,” explained the host.

Bill also pointed out, “You can get so caught up in the virtue signaling that you actually do harm to the cause, and using sex worker makes it sound too benign, like it’s a temp job at a call center being done by a woman in a cubicle with a cactus on her desk.”

“But it’s not that, and it’s not usually the woman’s choice to do it. The language may have changed, but the job hasn’t,” added the host.