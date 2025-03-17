Kate Middleton breaks centuries-old tradition during historic royal event

Kate Middleton, who is known for being well-versed in all the royal protocols including the unwritten ones, broke a major tradition during a key moment in the royal family history.

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, married Kate on April 29th, 2011, as royal fans gathered to watch the ceremony at Westminster Abbey and millions watched the it take place on their screens arounds the world.

The wedding was a significant event as it welcomed a future Queen into the family. However, the now-Princess of Wales made a major statement with her wedding look which was not something preferred by the royals.

According to royal expert Ashley Pearson, who shared new details in documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, opened up about how Kate stood up to a royal tradition which was more than 350 years old.

“Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion,” the expert said.

“Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls, which is her favourite way to wear it, and actually William’s favourite as well.”

The royal expert revealed that the royal family finally gave in and “ended up compromising on her look”.

Royal stylist James Pryce of Richard Ward Salon did the bride’s hair for her big day. Kate wore Queen Mother’s Cartier Halo Tiara, which contains 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette-cut diamonds.