King Charles gives new tension to Meghan Markle with delightful win

King Charles' recent big win set tough competition for Meghan Markle after her surprise announcement regarding a new podcast series.

For the unversed, the monarch collaborated with Apple Music for a radio show, titled, The King's Music Room, to mark Commonwealth Day.

The program was recorded at Buckingham Palace to promote music legends from across the Commonwealth countries.

The show, which was released on March 10, featured the King sharing a selection of songs which have brought him joy.

Moreover, the monarch "provides anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen."

Notably, The King's Music Room recently grabbed the number one position in the streaming giant's UK 'top music podcasts' chart, seemingly a new tension for the Duchess to mark her upcoming podcast successful.

For the unversed, the Duchess unveiled exciting details related to her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in partnership with Lemonada Media.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan released an eye-catching poster of the show featuring herself and shared that her podcast will be based on inspirational stories of female entrepreneurs.

It is important to note that the first episode of her show will be released on April 8.