Kim Kardashian begs Kanye to 'protect' North from Diddy in leaked texts

The rapper leaked texts he sent to ex-wife Kim where he threatens 'war' if she doesn't comply

Kanye West is ready to declare war with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their kids.

The rapper leaked — then deleted — texts that show Kim’s fury over their daughter North’s involvement in his new song with Diddy.

The mom of four reportedly tried to block North’s involvement, sending cease-and-desist letters to West, per TMZ. In the leaked texts, she insists she had already taken legal steps to keep their daughter off the track.

“Stop… I sent paper work over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song… To protect her,” Kim, 44, pleads in one text message via TMZ.

Ye, 47, fires back with a chilling warning: “Amend it or I’m going to war, and neither of us will recover from the public fallout.” He later adds, “You’re going to have to kill me.”

The texts also reveal a dispute over North’s name trademarks, with Kardashian reminding West they agreed she would control them until North turns 18.

North, 11, appears on Kanye's new song LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE alongside Diddy — who remains behind bars on sex trafficking and racketeering charges — and his son Christian “King” Combs.

North can be heard rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light,” while West calls Diddy a “father figure.”