Justin Bieber sparks debate with new update amid health concerns

Justin Bieber, who has been under speculations among fans, sparked new debate with his recent update.
The 31-year-old singer left fans worried with a heartbreaking note he shared via Instagram on Thursday, where he admitted to feeling “like a fraud” and not worthy enough.
The Baby hitmaker appeared to have gotten better as he took to Instagram on Saturday and showed himself off as he played golf.
However, his unconventionally lose pants grabbed the attention of social media users.
Several fans pointed out the detail under the comments section, with one writing, “At this point why even wear pants if they're halfway down your legs?”
Another added, “Pull up your pants....you're a dad now.”
A third chimed in, “drop the album but not your pants please.”
“'Bro, why do you wear jeans like that? Go to work and pull up your pants!” echoed another, while another jokingly asked Hailey Bieber to “please get this man a belt.”
This comes after fans have been concerned about the Sorry singer’s health over recent months after he has been spotted looking hollow-eyed and weak in his public outings.
People accused the singer of consuming hard drugs but he vehemently denied the allegations in a statement.
