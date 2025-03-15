Meghan Markle receives support as Royal expert defends 'poor lady' against harsh criticism

Meghan Markle's personal and professional journey has been far from easy, yet she continues to stay strong and thrive.
As of now, Harry's sweetheart's latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has received mixed reactions, with critics in both the US and UK sharing tough reviews.
The lifestyle show, where Meghan shares cooking and hosting tips, struggled to make a strong impact, garnering 12.6 million hours of viewership.
Despite the criticism, royal expert Jennie Bond believes Meghan's should ignore negative feedback.
Speaking to the Mirror, the former BBC royal correspondent remarked, 'It's a lifestyle show, not a political debate. It's about making things pretty, tasty.'
She further adds, 'the crew have also spoken good about her, leave the poor woman alone.'
The interesting angle is the return for a second season despite the reviews have been lukewarm. Meghan also clebrated the news on her Instagram stories.
