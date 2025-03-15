What does Salma Hayek ‘yearns’ at the age of 58?

Salma Hayek reveals what she ‘yearns’ for herself now

Salma Hayek with her age-defying looks stunned everyone with her latest photoshoot.

The Mexican actress set the internet ablaze in black lace jumpsuit as she posed with one leg up in the air.

The ever-sensual lady sent the fans into frenzy by also making a bombshell claim about her fitness routine.

During an interview with Marie Claire, the 58-year-old confessed that the Desperado actress has very ‘minimal fitness routine’.

The Frida star shockingly revealed that she works out only “four times a year”.

The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish alum shared about her flexibility and the ability to do her own stunts.

Depicting a great form of self-love, the Eternals actress even claimed that she loved her body and was “content with her curves” and didn’t envy anyone.

However, Hayek honestly revealed that despite her natural suppleness and her great physique, she yearns for her 25-year-old body.

Interestingly, the mother of one also shared that she was too harsh to herself at the time and would constantly criticize and hate her old body.

The star even quipped, “Oh, please, Lord Jesus, give it back to me. I apologize.”