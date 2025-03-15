‘Percy Jackson’ secures season three ahead of previous season's premiere

‘Percy Jackson’ secures season three ahead of season two premiere

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians officially announced its season three even before season two debuted.

According to Variety, Disney Branded Television and 20th Television have announced that a third season, based on the Rick Riordan novel The Titan’s Curse, is already in the works.

"From the moment ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ debuted, it was clear this series had struck a chord with fans of all ages," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

"With season two set to premiere this December, we’re thrilled to announce that Percy’s journey will continue with a third season," he added.

Davis went on to express his gratitude for the cast and crew saying, "Huge thanks to our incredible cast and creative team, our partners at 20th Television, and our visionary and talented producers who continue to bring Rick Riordan’s world to life with such depth and imagination."

According to The Disney food blog, the new season will take us out to sea, The Sea of Monsters!

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover will go on a dangerous journey across the ocean to retrieve the Golden Fleece, which is needed to save Camp Half-Blood from destruction. The new episodes will introduce more iconic characters from the book, including Tyson, Percy’s Cyclops half-brother, and expand on Percy and Annabeth’s growing relationship.

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians also stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.