'Suits' star Gabriel Macht hit with 'nostalgia' on his return for spin off series

Gabriel Macht reprises his role of Harvey Specter in 'Suits LA'

Gabriel Macht's return to Suits LA was a memory down the lane for the actor.

Macht, who is widely known to play Harvey Specter in globally acclaimed legal drama Suits, has made his comeback for the spin off series.

The 53-year-old is reprising his role titular role in the 2025 drama alongside Stephen Amell, who is leading the show with his character named Ted Black.

While talking about his experience of returning to the sets, Gabriel opened that ‘it was nostalgic, so it felt really good in many ways.’

He stated, “There were a lot of the same writers that were on the original suits, a couple of directors that directed the episodes that I was in that I’m very close to.”

He felt comfortable around those creators and with the incredible crew who worked behind the scenes; they were all extremely welcoming.

“Everybody in (Suits) LA was like super easy and just into it and didn’t seem like there was any on the set.”

The Pearson actor also revealed that Stephan was also very helpful to him.

“I grew up in L.A. and there was full circle moments for me, which were really cool”, Macht told to US Weekly.

The OG star will be making his appearance on the episode set to air on Sunday March 16.