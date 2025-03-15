Téa Leoni recalls memorable experience with Jenna Ortega, Paul Rudd

Téa Leoni on experience with Paul Rudd off-road biking

Téa Leoni revealed the exciting experiences she had with co-stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.

The actress made an appearance during the SXSW film & TV Festival for the premiere of Death of a Unicorn and dished on some behind-the-scene shenanigans.

"We were all on e-bikes in the middle of Hungary and we went off-roading," she told People Magazine.

The Madam Secretary star went on to explain a dramatic moment during their ride. "Jenna and I went one way and looked just in time to see Paul Rudd jump a ravine like E.T., like Free Willy, an epic leap."

Recalling the hilarious moment, Leoni added that Rudd "made it to the other side".

"I've never laughed so hard. That was fun," she said.

The film, Death of a Unicorn, is led by Ortega as Ridley, teenage daughter to Rudd's character Elliot.

The story follows the pair as they accidentally hit a mythical unicorn with their car. When they bring the creature’s body to a crisis management summit hosted by Elliot's boss (played by Richard E. Grant) and his family (including Leoni and Will Poulter).

Grant’s character "seeks to exploit the creature’s miraculous curative properties," per a synopsis.

Also starring Jessica Hynes, Sunita Mani and Steve Park, Death of a Unicorn is slated for release in theatres on March 28.