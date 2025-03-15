Rachel Zegler corrects hater taking jab at ‘Snow White’ casting

Rachel Zegler responds to 'Snow White' criticism

Rachel Zegler played off a hater questioning her casting in Disney’s Snow White, over their own comments.

As Disney’s live-action Snow White gears up for its March 21 release, the 23-year-old actress responded to a less-than-enthusiastic Instagram comment on a reel showcasing her singing during a promotional stop in Spain.

One user dismissed the film with a blunt “NO thanks” and questioned why Disney had trouble casting a "soprano" for the iconic role.

Zegler, never one to back down from a moment of online clarification, hopped into the comments with a swift rebuttal, “i am a soprano!” she wrote, punctuating her response with a heart and a Snow White-inspired apple emoji.

She even offered some homework for the skeptic, adding, “west side story is now streaming on disney+!”—a reference to Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation in which she starred as Maria, a role that requires a soprano voice.

Rachel Zegler/Instagram

That performance not only showcased her vocal range but also earned her a Golden Globe Award.

Disney’s Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, will feature new original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, including the recently teased Waiting on a Wish, sung by Zegler.

The cast also includes Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and a star-studded lineup of voices and motion-capture performances bringing Snow White’s seven companions to life—Jeremy Swift as Doc, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, George Salazar as Happy, Andy Grotelueschen as Sleepy, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, and Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey.

With the film’s release just around the corner, Zegler has made it clear: she’s got the voice, the credentials, and the Disney princess energy to back it all up.