Prince William makes shocking confession about relationship with children

Prince William has shared surprising details about his relationship with his and Kate Middleton's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales left fans stunned as he confessed of rearranging his three children in the house due to a superstition when watching Aston Villa games.

Future King William has been a die-hard fan of the Birmingham-based football club for decades. He often watches their games from home or at Villa Park.

William's children have Villa shirts, among others, but he is not forcing them to support his team. However, his eldest son, Prince George, was seen cheering on the team alongside his father earlier this season.

He told The Sun: “If I’m home alone with the children, I probably don’t have the pre-match pint but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I’m watching them."

The heir to British throne went on admitting: “If we’re not doing very well, I start moving round the house quite quickly and I put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck.”

William fell in love with the Premier League club after being taken to matches by family friends when he was young.



